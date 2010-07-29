Demi Moore is back on solids. Sort of. The preternaturally well-preserved actress, 47, who recently enthused that she and hubby Ashton Kutcher were detoxing with the all-liquid Master Cleanse plan, is now talking up a new diet obsession.

"2day's day 13 4me on The Clean Program!" she tweeted on Tuesday, referring to a three-week, one-actual-meal-a-day plan that's been plugged by Gwyneth Paltrow (see her lengthy GOOP newsletter about it here) and Mariska Hargitay.

According to Demi, she lasted only four days on the Master Cleanse, which involves drinking a concoction of lemon juice, maple syrup, water and cayenne pepper. And nothing else.

"Try the Clean Program," she urged one of her 2.8 million-plus followers, adding that it's "far healthier and more livable!"

And far more expensive.

The starter kit for the toxin-eliminating, smoothie-filled program, which was developed by cardiologist Dr. Alejandro Junger, will set you back $350.

For that tidy sum, you get protein powder to make the shakes that will be your breakfast and dinner; lunch consists of actual food, within limits (brown rice = good; cottage cheese = not-so-good).

The Clean Program, which promises to "restore your body's natural ability to heal itself" and "reactivate [your] detoxification system to its fullest capabilities," also includes a fiber powder and herbal supplements (in other words, you might want to get some quality reading material in your bathroom before undertaking this venture).

Demi now seems less enamored of the Master Cleanse, which she previously hailed as being "all about health" (Ashton wasn't quite as thrilled, tweeting after nine hours of peppery-lemony water that he was craving "a steak, a beer, and a blow-pop").

Not everyone is on board with Moore's endorsement (her rep didn't respond to our request for comment on whether she just likes the product or if she's getting something in return for promoting it).

"With eating disorders so prevalent these days I am disappointed when celebrities like yourself endorse this sort of thing," said one of her followers. "You have a lot of influence, whether you realize it or not, and your fans may be all too ready to try something similar that doesn't cost $350 a pop (hefty price tag) and doesn't have the same support system you enjoy. I find it worrying."

Demi's response: "I think you need to research what it is I am doing there is no starving involved! It is all about nourishing the body!"

What do you think of celebrities like Demi and Salma Hayek, who recently endorsed a $58-per-day juice cleanse, publicly promoting detox plans? Tell us in the comments.

