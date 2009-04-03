Demi Moore has been known for her abundant Twitter usage, but early Friday morning she was given a challenge she could have never expected.

Moore's use of the social networking site might have saved the life of a woman in San Jose. According to Access Hollywood, a woman sent Moore a message saying, "getting a knife, a big one that is sharp. Going to cut my arm down the whole arm so it doesn't waste time."

Moore ended up reposting the woman's message onto her Twitter page, saying "Hope you are joking" and "Everyone I was very torn about responding or retweeting that woman's post but felt uncomfortable just letting it go."

After the actress posted on her heavily trafficked page, many users posted on their own pages saying they were contacting the police. The San Jose Police Department confirmed that it "received several phone calls" regarding the situation starting at 3 a.m. on Friday. The police found the woman and she had not hurt herself. According to the report, the woman was then "taken for evaluation."

Demi tweeted this morning, "Thanks everyone for reaching out to the San Jose PD i am told they are aware and no need to call anymore. I do not know this woman. I am inspired by the enormous response of humanity here and thank you It is my understanding that the situation was not a joke and that through the collective efforts here action was taken to provide help!"

We never thought Twitter could save lives, but we're impressed by the deliberate, thoughtful actions Demi and others in the "Twitterverse" took.

