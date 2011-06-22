Demi Moore traveled to South Asia to get an in-depth look at the problem of human trafficking and meet with those trying to battle the problem and rescue victims.

Moore teamed up with CNN to appear in the documentary "Nepal's Stolen Children," which showcases the huge costs of human trafficking in this part of the world.

The actress is introduced in Nepal to Anuradha Koirala, winner of CNN's 2010 "Hero of the Year" award. Her organization, Maiti Nepal, intercepts thousands of girls who would otherwise fall into forced prostitution.

Moore and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have founded their own organization, the Demi and Ashton Foundation (DNA), which seeks to raise awareness about child sex slavery, change cultural stereotypes that facilitate the problem, and rehabilitate victims.

Watch the video for more on Moore's humanitarian mission and catch CNN's documentary "Nepal's Stolen Children" when it premieres worldwide this Sunday, June 26.

Related stories on Wonderwall & MSN:

See what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Check out the latest celeb eye candy

Find out which celebs went to the daytime Emmys

Related stories on ETonline.com:

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis Split

Paris Hilton on Cy Waits: 'We're Not Together Anymore'