As Demi Moore hides out following her recent hospitalization, the actress' closest pals are rallying around her to offer messages of love and support.

Moore was M.I.A. at the 64th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Hollywood Saturday, despite being nominated alongside Jennifer Aniston, 42, Alicia Keys, 31, Patty Jenkins, 40, and Penelope Spheeris, 66, for co-directing Lifetime's "Five."

PHOTOS: Demi Moore's shrinking figure

"It would have been nice [to have Demi here], but given circumstances, life goes on and first things first," Spheeris told Us Weekly. "And we all wish Demi the best and I hope we all get together soon."

Jenkins echoed Spheeris' sentiments, saying: "It's terribly sad that she's not here, but she'll be great in two seconds."

AUDIO: Hear Demi Moore's chilling 911 call

While the newly single star recovers, Jenkins told Us the Margin Call actress is "one of my favorite people in the world" and "one of the greatest girls I've met in Los Angeles."

An insider previously confirmed to Us that Moore, 49, suffered a seizure on Monday, prompting her chilling 911 call. (TMZ claims that Moore was doing "whip-its," inhaling nitrous oxide, to get high.)

PHOTOS: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, the way they were

"She has spiraled," a source explained to Us, "and gotten to a place where she is struggling too much to function."

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Details behind Demi Moore's troubled evening

911: Exhausted celebrities

Was an energy drink to blame for Demi disaster?