Demi Moore continues to defy age.

The 52-year-old absolutely stuns in a new bikini-clad Instagram photo alongside her daughters, Scout and Tallulah Willis. In reality, the threesome look like they could be sisters.

Tallulah, of course, wasn't blind to her mom's in-shape body, using the hashtag "mymomsbodtho" in her caption of the family snap.

Tallulah is more covered up in the shot in a one-piece, but she looks fit. But, Demi steals the show in her red and white patterned two-piece that revealed her tight tummy and toned legs.

Many of Tallulah's followers showered praise on Demi, asking which one of the three was the mother.

Forget the current "dad bod" phase. It's all about "mom bod!"