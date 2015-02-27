Demi Lovato believes you “don’t have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful.” The 22-year-old singer shared the thoughtful message about body image, alongside a photo she posted on Instagram of herself lounging in the sun in a colorful bikini.

“Regardless of what society tells you these days… You don’t have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is. #fitness #health #acceptance #selflove,” Lovato captioned the photo posted on Friday.

Last year, Lovato opened up about her own body acceptance struggles in an interview with Glam Belleza Latina magazine. She said she “tried to conform to what everyone thinks is beautiful,” but ultimately decided that she needed to love her curves. “I no longer look at my body and think, ‘Oh my gosh, I have such a fat butt’ or ‘I hate my thighs.’ On some days I don’t love them. But, you know, that’s one of the things that makes me me.”

Earlier this week, Gossip Cop reported that Lovato was taken to the hospital with a lung infection. As we were first to note, Lovato was prescribed antibiotics and is doing much better, as her latest Instagram picture seems to suggest.