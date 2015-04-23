The "Kylie Jenner Challenge" is taking over!

Demi Lovato is the latest gal to attempt rocking Kylie Jenner's signature plumped-pout look.

In a new interview with Shazam, the 22-year-old admits she got in on the Kylie lip craze - but it didn't quite pan out as planned.

"Oh my God, I totally have," she answered when asked if she has tried out the now-famous look. "I look stupid!"

While Demi isn't a fan of the full-lipped style on herself, the "Heart Attack" singer thinks the 17-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet looks fab!

"She looks great," Demi said. "I don't know how she can do it, but I draw lips on and I'm like 'what?' I look ridiculous."

But Demi isn't the only one who has experimented with a plumper lip style.

Kylie fans all over the world have been participating in the "Kylie Jenner Challenge" in an attempt to make their mouths as luscious-looking as hers - even going so far as to suck on a bottle or shot glass. The dangerous tactic has led to bruising on many Kylie emulators, promoting the reality star to tweet about the controversial beauty method.

"I'm not here to try & encourage people/young girls to look like me or to think this is the way they should look," she wrote on Tuesday. "I want to encourage people/young girls like me to be YOURSELF & not be afraid to experiment w your look."

Meanwhile, Demi recently opened up to ET about her highly anticipated new music. See what she shared in the video below.

What do you think of the Kylie Jenner lip-craze? Has it gotten out of hand? Are you a fan? And, are you surprised Demi tried it out? Let @Katie_Krause know over on Twitter!

MORE ON WONDERWALL

Demi Lovato's Changing Hair

Demi Lovato's Best Instagram Moments

Demi Lovato: A Year Since Rehab