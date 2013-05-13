Yes, after all these years, Charlie Sheen is still winning in the eyes of his second ex-wife, Denise Richards. Shooting the film "Twisted" in New York, the 42-year-old actress was apart from her kids on Mother's Day -- but Sheen made sure she didn't have to fly commercial to get back home to Los Angeles.

"Greatest ex @charliesheen," Richards tweeted beneath an Instagram pic, in which she gazes out of a plane window. "My mom's day gift flying me home on his plane so I can take the kids to school." Those kids include daughters Sam, 9, and Lola, 7, whom she shares with Sheen, plus adopted daughter Eloise, 22 months -- and Bob and Max, the 2-year-old twins whom Sheen shares with third ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

Bob and Max have been under Richards' care since Mueller checked into rehab for the 20th time on May 3. (The Department of Children and Family Services removed the boys from Mueller's home after deeming it unsafe.) Another family member helping out? Richards' widowed father, Irv, who was photographed taking Bob, Max, Sam and Lola to a carnival on May 10.

One way Richards made up for her Mother's Day absence? A toy shopping spree! "Made a stop at FAO [Schwarz] for toys for the kiddies," she reported before her plane flight.

Sheen, for his part, is grateful for Richards's help during Mueller's latest rehab stay. "Charlie supports the actions of the Department of Children and Family Services," the actor's rep said in a statement on May 3. "He knows Max and Bob are safe in a stable, loving environment with Denise and the boys' sisters."

