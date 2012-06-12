Now that her secret is out, Denise Richards is ready to talk about her recent breakup with Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.

"We aren't dating, but as a lot of people have seen, I stay very friendly with my exes. All of them," the actress and mother-of-three said on The Talk Tuesday. (Indeed, Richards and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, often go on family vacations together, and the Anger Management actor, 46, recently told Rolling Stone he still fantasizes about having sex with Richards.)

PHOTOS: Denise Richards' romantic history

According to Richards, 41, she and Sambora, 52, will remain "friends" despite their split.

PHOTOS: Denise Richards' life as a mom

"We went through a lot. Years ago we both lost our parents at the same time and were going through other stuff, so we'll always have a bond with each other and we will stay good friends forever."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

Richards and Sambora rekindled their romance in November 2011. The pair first dated from 2006-2007 after splitting from their respective spouses. Girl Next Door author Richards was accused of "stealing" Sambora from Heather Locklear, 50, but assured Us Weekly she "[dated] a former friend's husband, [but did not] break up a marriage."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Denise Richards Confirms Richie Sambora Split: We'll Be "Friends Forever"