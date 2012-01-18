Just because Denise Richards' daughter is 7-months-old and past that whole newborn stage doesn't mean that this Hollywood mom is kicking back and putting her career on hold.

In fact, since the new year began, the 40-year-old is celebrating two new ventures in the beauty and fashion market: one is her hair-care line in the works and another is designing her very own pair of high heels for ShoeDazzle, a shoe subscription website co-founded by Kim Kardashian that sells footwear, accessories handbags and more through personalized stylist recommendations. Each style on the site is $39.95.

"It's a nice opportunity. I love that ShoeDazzle teams up with a celebrity and a charity, which I think is amazing," Richards explains to Us Weekly. "That's something that I wanted to get involved with. The charity is the Kidney Cancer Association. I lost my mom to kidney cancer, so 100 percent of the proceeds go to kidney cancer, which is great."

The California native follows in the footsteps of celeb blogger Perez Hilton and LaLa Vazquez Anthony, who have both designed limited-edition kicks for the brand in the past.

"I love fashion and I'm a big shoe person. The shoe that I designed is actually called Eloise, after [my daughter]," Richards, who's also mom to Sam, 7, and Lola, 6 from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen, explains to Us. "I love sparkly shoes, so I wanted to do something that sparkled and I love that it has a nude hue to it, so you can wear it with anything: dress it down, dress it up, wear it in the Spring. I think it's a shoe that could be your go-to shoe."

