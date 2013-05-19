When the going gets tough, the tough get going -- Denise Richards is proof of that. Between filming the ABC Family series Twisted and taking care of five kids, the actress, 42, has more than a few balls in the air. But she seems to have her juggling act down pat.

Us Weekly caught up with the star on Saturday, May 18, at Carolle's Adopt-a-Doll event at the Grove in L.A., where she opened up about her fuller-than-usual house. (In addition to daughters Sam, 9, and Lola, 7, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, the multitasking mom is responsible for adopted daughter Eloise, 22 months, and -- as of early May -- twins Bob and Max, 2, Sheen's sons with third ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

PHOTOS: Denise's life as a mom

"You just figure it out because you don't have a choice. You have these children depending on you," she explained to Us of how she manages. "You prioritize. I had children because I want to be a parent, and I want to be there for them."

"I think my biggest challenge is [that] their different activities sometimes overlap," she added, noting that she tries to attend everything. "I have a good schedule going. You just manage."

PHOTOS: Denise and Charlie's odd romance

For legal reasons, Richards couldn't talk specifically about the situation with Mueller and Sheen's kids -- the twins were placed under her care earlier this month, when Mueller checked into rehab for the 20th time -- but she could (and did) talk about her relationship with her ex. "My situation with Charlie is that we've gotten along for quite some time now, and it's so much better," she told Us. "There are a lot of feelings and emotions there, but at the end of the day, our daughters benefit from us getting along, and [I do], too."

"I don't want to have an unhealthy relationship with him, something toxic with a lot of animosity. Life's too short for that," she continued. "We actually enjoy hanging out, and we enjoy being with the kids."

PHOTOS: Denise's dating history

Richards and Sheen have indeed been chummy lately. On Mother's Day this year, the Anger Management actor even lent her his private plane so she could get back to L.A. from Twisted's New York City set in time to take their kids to school the next day.

No doubt Sheen was simply returning the kindness his ex has shown in the wake of Mueller's latest rehab stay. "Charlie supports the actions of the Department of Children and Family Services," the actor's rep said in a statement on May 3. "He knows Max and Bob are safe in a stable, loving environment with Denise and the boys' sisters."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Denise Richards on Caring for Charlie Sheen, Brooke Mueller's Kids: "I Want to Be There for Them"