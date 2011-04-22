Not everyone thinks Charlie Sheen is winning.

Sheen's ex-wife, Denise Richards, spoke candidly about the 45-year-old father of her two daughters on a Thursday appearance of "What Happens Live."

When Andy Cohen asked the 40-year-old actress what she thought of Sheen's Torpedo of Truth tour, she replied, "I think it's very sad to see him on this path. I've heard he's chosen to use me in part of his tour, and that's hurtful, but that's his choice. I just think there's places you shouldn't go."

"We're not in the best place right now, to be honest with you," she added. "But I do still communicate with him."

Richards said she has offered to help with Sheen's 2-year-old twin boys, Bob and Max, with his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller. "I wasn't asking for custody or anything," she said. "But I've put it out there several times over the last couple years, that if they need help, I'm here. I would love the boys to stay and be with the girls."

Richards said her daughters -- Sam, 7, and Lola, 5 -- haven't met either of Sheen's "goddesses." She acknowledged, however, that the women are part of "his lifestyle" and that she's accepted it.

Richards hasn't spoken to Mueller, 33, since she reportedly checked back into rehab earlier this month. "But I will [talk to her] when she's available," she said. "I give Brooke a lot of credit that she's ... going to try and fix the issue. It makes me sad to see him [go from being] on a very wonderful, well-written hugely popular show to going down this path. ... I don't know if he's sober or not."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Charlie and more celebs who break the 10 commandments

Celeb rehab repeat offenders

Charlie's romance retrospective

MORE FROM US WEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Charlie's craziest controversies

PHOTOS: Biggest star meltdowns

PHOTOS: Hollywood families torn apart