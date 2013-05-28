So that's what an active Hollywood mom-on-the-go looks like! Denise Richards proved that motherhood hasn't slowed down her fitness regime (or metabolism!) during some down time by the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The former model and mother-of-three stunned in a white bikini that showed off her toned tummy and long limbs, her hair tucked up in a messy ponytail. She alternately played with her hair and took photos of her pals on her phone during her rare bit of alone time.

Richards, 42, has recently come under scrutiny for her thin frame, with several media outlets pointing out that the Twisted actress has been looking "extra skinny" in recent weeks. The active mom shot down speculations of an eating disorder during an interview with Extra, however.

"I don't know why lately I've been getting so much flack for it," Richards told the outlet at the Radio Disney Music Awards on Apr. 27. "I have a very healthy lifestyle and I'm busy."

Most recently, Richards has taken on double-mommy duty with the temporary addition of ex Charlie Sheen's 2-year-old twins, Max and Bob, to her brood. Following their mother Brooke Mueller's drug relapse earlier this month, Richards has been stepping up to help raise the boys.

"You just figure it out because you don't have a choice. You have these children depending on you," she told Us Weekly at a charity event at The Grove in Los Angeles last week. "You prioritize. I had children because I want to be a parent, and I want to be there for them."

"I think my biggest challenge is [that] their different activities sometimes overlap," she continued, adding that she tries to attend everything whenever possible. "I have a good schedule going. You just manage."

