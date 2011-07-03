UsMagazine.com

Girls' day out!

Shortly after making news of her adoption public, Denise Richards took baby Eloise Joni out to run errands with the actress and her older daughters, Sam, 7, and Lola, 6.

As the new images taken Thursday show, Richards took special care to shield her little one from the cameras as the family was out and about in Calabasas, Calif.

Richards, 40, announced that she had adopted little Eloise Joni -- named after her mother -- on June 29.

"Denise and Eloise's big sisters couldn't be happier and feel incredibly blessed," the actress' rep told Us Weekly at the time.

So what prompted the actress go public with the news of her third daughter? "At some point, they wanted to leave the house!" a source close to the "Wild Things "star says, adding, "The whole family is thrilled. Denise is a fabulous mother and the girls are great big sisters."