Kat Dennings has been embroiled in a naked snap scandal after pictures purportedly showing the actress suggestively stripping for the camera appeared on the internet.

A brunette believed to be "The 40 Year Old Virgin" star can be seen baring her breasts in the risqué photos, which were published on UnratedPerez.com on Friday.

In one shot, Dennings appears to be topless as she pouts at the camera, while another allegedly depicts the star lifting her shirt to expose her breasts.

The explicit images have since been removed from the website and replaced with the message: "Unfortunately, we've had to remove the photos as her attorneys have confirmed the photos belong to Dennings."

Meanwhile, the star has hinted she is upset over the leak, a post on her Twitter.com page simply states: "Heartbroken."

