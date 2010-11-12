Actor Denis Leary left a teenage fan speechless during a recent trip to the movies after he threatened to hit her with her own phone if she didn't stop texting.

The "Rescue Me" actor had taken his son, Jack, to watch a movie, but he became annoyed when the young girl sitting next to him continued using her cell phone during the film.

When he leaned over and whispered a rude threat, the girl looked up to see who was interrupting her messaging and quickly stopped when she recognized the star.

He tells the Boston Herald, "So I let two or three (texts) go by. But she kept on texting. So I leaned over to her, and in a low voice, and you can just guess the language, I told her, 'If you do not stop texting on that phone, I'm gonna take it and hit you over the head with it!'"

"She looked up, saw it was me, and turned completely white! I mean, why do you come to the movies if all you're going to do is sit there and text your friends? Go outside in the car!"

