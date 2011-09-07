Actress Evan Rachel Wood's birthday celebrations were marred after she accidentally lost a tooth during a night out in France.

Wood, who celebrated her 24th birthday on Wednesday, is currently in Europe promoting her latest project, The Ides of March.

And shortly after opening the movie at the Venice Film Festival in Italy last week, she jetted to Paris to let loose with some friends at a local hotspot.

But, according to TMZ.com, a partygoer accidentally slammed into the actress and knocked out the star's tooth with her elbow.

Wood, who also suffered from a swollen lip, is still expected to continue on with her promotional tour and she has reportedly reached out to a dentist to help fix her flawed smile.

