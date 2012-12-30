Denzel Washington celebrated his birthday in style this year!

The "Flight" actor enjoyed a vacation in St. Barts with his wife, Pauletta, on his 58th birthday Dec. 28.

The couple, who have been married for 29 years, held hands as they walked along the beach before boarding a yacht for a fun-filled day in the sun. Washington stayed covered up in a gray shirt, shorts, hat and sunglasses. His wife showed off her legs in a short beach cover-up.

The parents of four (son John, 18, daughter Katia, 25, and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 21) enjoyed a romantic dinner at a restaurant later that night. With a smile on his face, the birthday boy raised his glass to celebrate.

In his October interview with GQ, Washington revealed that Katia was working with Quentin Tarantino on "Django Unchanged." The actor had a past feud with the director over what he called "racist dialogue" in "Crimson Tide."

"Isn't that interesting how life goes? But I buried that hatchet," he said. "I sought him out 10 years ago. I told him, 'Look, I apologize.' You've just gotta let that go. You gonna walk around with that the rest of your life? He seemed relieved. And then here we are 10 years later, and my daughter's working with him. Life is something."

