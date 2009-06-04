Denzel Washington on John Travolta: Coping With Son's Death Remains "Tough"
Six months after the death of their 16-year-old son, John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston "are doing as well as one can expect," says Denzel Washington, who last spoke with the actor about three weeks ago. "It's a process."
Travolta skipped the Los Angeles premiere of their new action thriller, Pelham 1 2 3, Thursday.
"He is trying to work it out," Washington tells Us of Travolta grieving over the death of son Jett. "It's a tough situation."
Working with Travolta "was great," Washington adds. "He is a wonderful actor and an even better human being. We talked a couple weeks ago for a long time, and he is doing as well as can be expected."
Jett Travolta died unexpectedly after a seizure in the Bahamas while the family was vacationing in January.
