Johnny Depp wants a drum of whiskey at his funeral so mourners can get drunk as they pay their last respects.

The Hollywood actor got the idea for a booze-soaked send-off after building a cannon to blast his late pal Hunter S. Thompson's ashes into the air.

Depp, who plays the U.S. writer in his latest film "The Rum Diary," says, "I could go in a whiskey cask (at my funeral) and everyone can take a sip.

"Hunter had dreamed of a special way to go. He wanted to be fired from a cannon. Brilliant! So I built a huge cannon after his death in 2005 and fired his ashes into the sky."