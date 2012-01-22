Troubled singer Sinead O'Connor has thanked hospital staff treating her for depression after she was able to eat her first proper meal in three weeks.

Earlier this month, O'Connor revealed in a series of Twitter posts that she had taken an overdose of pills and had been pleading for help from a psychiatrist. She also claimed to have attempted suicide twice during her short-lived marriage to Barry Herridge, who she split from just 16 days after their Dec. 8 nuptials.

O'Connor recently checked into a medical center to seek help for her condition and she's already making good progress after regaining her appetite.

In a series of Twitter.com posts on Sunday, she writes, "Aaaand.., an actual solid meal of fish, potatoes and salad was actually eaten by the crazy Irish b**ch!!!!!! 1st solid food in 3 weeks!

"Knew would be on mend when could eat potatoes [sic]. Yay! Thank u God. And hospital."