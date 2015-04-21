Derek Hough had a rough night following Monday's spring break episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

According to Instagram pics posted by both Hough and Mark Ballas, the pro partner spent the night in the emergency room! "Long night in the ER with @derekhough nothing worse than seeing a fellow dancer get hurt especially your brother," Ballas captioned a pic of him and Hough, who is seen in a wheelchair. "But he had me @bcjean and @corkyballas there by his side. #fam."

Ballas says he and his girlfriend, singer Britney Jean Carlson, escorted Hough to the hospital, along with Ballas' father Corky, also a pro dancer.

Hough also shared an Instagram photo from the hospital (which he quickly deleted) that showed he may have sustained injuries to both feet. "Just getting home from the hospital," he wrote. "Not the best of news. I'm in utter disbelief."

This isn't good news at all for Hough who, in addition to performing on "DWTS" with gymnast Nastia Liukin, is also the male lead in the New York Spring Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall alongside the Rockettes and Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti. That show is scheduled to run until May 3.

Will he be able to return to "DWTS?" ET has reached out to Hough's rep for further information on his injuries.

