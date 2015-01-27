Derick Dillard is getting a taste of fatherhood a little early.

Married to Jill Duggar Dillard, who has 18 siblings, Derick has been practicing his daddy skills on his wife's sisters.

In a sneak peek of the ninth season of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" Derick and Jill host her sisters in a little sleepover, where Derick ends up fingernail painting -- something he had never done before -- considering he grew up with only one brother.

"You did pretty good," Jill tells her husband in a video acquired by PEOPLE. Derick also expressed his happiness with the activities of the evening, which also included eating fondue.

Derick and Jill are expecting a boy in the spring, so his fingernail painting skills may not be so useful there. But, then again, the Duggars reproduce like rabbits, so a baby girl probably isn't too far behind.