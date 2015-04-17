Derick and Jill Dillard's son already has fan mail… from his father. Baby Israel, of course, can't read yet, but when he can he'll have a touching letter to look over.

It was revealed that Derick actually began penning a love note to his son before he was born. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar fawned over the spiritual letter on Facebook, calling it "beautiful."

Derick began his letter with a verse from the Bible, telling his son that he wanted to write those words specifically for him.

"I pray that you, Israel, whom I already love more than anybody, except mom of course J, would turn to the Lord early in your life and glorify Him with all that is within you," he wrote.

The fact that Derick quoted scripture is nothing new — he and Jill often do that on social media (after all, this is the Duggars!) But, is wasn't all religious.

"It is so neat to have felt you kicking, punching, and turning inside of mom for months now," he wrote. "Even if it doesn't always feel the best for mom, I know the joy you bring makes it up for her."

As has been documented, Jill's pregnancy did not go exactly according to plan -- she was in labor for 70 hours with Israel and had to get a C-section. Jill, however, stated that it was all worth it in the end. Derick seems to know it was all worth it before Israel even showed his face.

"I pray that you will continue to grow, in stature, in knowledge, and in wisdom, true wisdom, that is from the Lord," he closed out the heartfelt letter. "And know that I love you son and I always will, no matter what. I will say it again... I love you Israel!"