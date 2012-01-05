LOS ANGELES (AP) -- George Clooney's "The Descendants," Brad Pitt's "Moneyball," Kristen Wiig's "Bridesmaids" and Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" are among nominees for the Writers Guild of America Awards.

"The Descendants" earned an adapted-screenplay nomination Thursday for director Alexander Payne and co-writers Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. "Moneyball" is up for the same prize for writers Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin.

"Bridesmaids" star Wiig shared an original-screenplay nomination for co-writing her wedding comedy with Annie Mumolo. Director Allen also was nominated for original screenplay for "Midnight in Paris."

Other contenders for original screenplay: the cancer story "50/50"; the family tale "Win Win"; and the dark comedy "Young Adult."

Also nominated for adapted screenplay: the thriller "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"; the Deep South drama "The Help"; and the Paris adventure "Hugo."