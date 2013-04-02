NEW YORK (AP) — A fashion designer who was featured on "America's Next Top Model" has been sentenced in New York to five years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a woman he baited with the promise of modeling work.

Anand (ah-NAHND') Jon Alexander was sentenced Tuesday in a courtroom packed with supporters who say he's innocent. He admitted to one count of criminal sexual act in February.

He has already been convicted in California of similar charges and sentenced there to 59 years to life. His lawyer says Alexander pleaded guilty in New York so he could get documents he needs to file a more substantial appeal in California.

Authorities say he also faces charges in Texas.

Alexander has worked with such celebrities as Paris Hilton and Mary J. Blige.