PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Former "Designing Women" star Annie Potts is connecting with her TV and family roots in the new ABC series "GCB."

Potts, who plays a Dallas socialite in the prime-time comedy-drama, says she sees a lot of "my beloved Dixie Carter" in the upcoming series. Carter, who died at age 70 in 2010, starred with Potts in CBS' "Designing Women" sitcom that aired from 1986 to 1993.

Potts told the Television Critics Association on Tuesday that her "CGB" character, Gigi, also reflects Potts' own mother. Series executive producer Robert Harling is a longtime friend of Potts and called her mom, Dot, "magnificent."

Potts' mother died a year ago. With a smile, Potts said "we can use all the stories" about her in "CGB."

The series debuts March 4 on ABC.