Bachelorettes past and present came together on June 16 to tape an upcoming ABC special. Season 6's Ali Fedotowsky posted an Instagram picture of herself with reigning Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock and former Bachelorettes Emily Maynard (Season 8) and Ashley Hebert (Season 7) on Monday, June 17.

"Collectively, how many dates do you think we've been on? Ha!" joked Fedotowsky, who got engaged to Roberto Martinez in the August 2010 finale but is now dating TV host Kevin Manno. "Our girl time yesterday was so much fun!" In a separate tweet, Fedotowsky wrote, "Des is honestly one of the most genuine people I've met."

Maynard reposted the picture on her own Instagram account, and Hebert replied via Twitter: "Love girl time!" According to another photo caption from Fedotowsky's Instagram album, the women joined forces for a Bachelorette: Men Tell All special airing in July.

Of the four Bachelorettes, only Hebert has made it down the aisle; she married J.P. Rosenbaum in December 2012. Maynard, meanwhile, split with fiance Jef Holm in the fall of 2012. (Hartsock's season premiered on ABC in May; her final suitor won't be revealed until the summer finale.)

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Desiree Hartsock, Emily Maynard, Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Hebert Meet Up