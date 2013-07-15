Desiree Hartsock's hometown visits hit her hard. At the outset, The Bachelorette's bubbly bridal stylist, 27, felt certain that Utah-based sales rep Brooks Forester, 28, was the one for her. "I'm falling in love with Brooks," she admitted on the ABC series' July 8 episode.

But her relationship with model Drew Kenney, 27, deepened after she met his mom and dad. "She was touched seeing Drew with his family, especially his disabled sister," an insider reveals in the July 22 issue of Us Weekly (on stands now). "She felt torn between Drew and Brooks."

Hartsock's love triangle only gets more complicated as the show goes on. According to a second source, "There's still a bunch more drama coming!"

For more on Hartsock's two front-runners, watch this week's Hot Stuff video, as explained by Us Weekly Entertainment Director Ian Drew and special guest, "American Girl" singer Bonnie McKee.

