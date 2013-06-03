It's a good sign that he's not running for the hills just yet, right? In a preview clip from the second episode of The Bachelorette airing Monday, June 3, Desiree Hartsock commits the cardinal sin (but Bachelor franchise staple) of dating by taking her date on a wedding dress shopping trip.

"Alright, let's hop in!" an excited Des calls out to Utah native Brooks as the pair exit a Los Angeles bridal salon. in a full-on wedding dress. The dapper bachelor not only offers her his elbow as they walk toward Des' aqua-colored convertible, but later even swoops her off her feet -- literally! -- to plop her in the driver's seat.

"Aww, that's perfect. I wanted to be spontaneous and I really felt like we were newlyweds!" Des says later in a confessional. "Brooks was the best guy to bring on this wedding date. It's not supposed to be serious, it's supposed to be fun, and I'm glad he just rolled with it."

The couple later swing by a cupcake food truck to taste-test their "wedding" cake.

On last week's season 9 premiere, Des met her 25 bachelor hopefuls in what proved to be an eventful evening full of shiny body armor, magic tricks, and one very cute toddler.

This week, Des will get a chance to interact more with her remaining 19 suitors, including a group date involving a music video shoot and a one-on-one date with one bachelor that ends with a steamy hot tub smooch.

What does Brooks think of his date's bridal getup? Watch the clip now!

