David Hasselhoff has asked fans to bombard Simon Cowell with messages begging for his reinstatement on U.K. TV show "Britain's Got Talent."

The "Baywatch" star was axed earlier this year (2011) after completing just one season of the talent search alongside fellow judges Cowell, actress Amanda Holden and stand-up comedian Michael McIntyre.

Now he's desperate to return to the show and has launched an online campaign to convince Cowell he's the man for the job.

In a post on his website, he writes, "It's time for action Hoff fans! If you want me back on Britain's Got talent please tell GotTalent and SimonCowell on Twitter how you feel about it! Don't forget to comment on their Facebook page too!

"Let's start WeWantTheHoffBackOnBGT hashtag on Twitter and keep it going. Time to hit them hard. I have lot of faith in you and they can't ignore your wish to bring me back. Love and respect, DH."

The upcoming sixth series of Britain's Got Talent begins shooting in the New Year (2012). Cowell has not yet announced a replacement for Hasselhoff on the panel.