Eva Longoria's Desperate Housewives character is ready to do a little bit of detective work.

When the hit ABC series returns to finish out its winter season Sunday, Longoria's Gaby grills her "pathetic booze-hound" husband, Carlos, (Ricardo Chavira) for details surrounding the death of Detective Chuck Vance.

"After you checked out of rehab, you got in the car. Where did you go?" she implores him in this exclusive preview clip from Sunday's episode.

Unable -- or unwilling -- to recall the events of his prior night out, Carlos plays coy with Gaby. "Chuck's dead and you think I did it?!" he shoots back.

"You were upset and drinking. He was hit on Lake Street. That's only a few blocks from the rehab center," Gaby tells him. "The police are looking for witnesses, trying to find the car."

Watch more of the video above as Gaby concocts what she believes to be a foolproof plan to see if her hubby could be caught red-handed.

The full episode of Desperate Housewives airs Sunday at 9 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

