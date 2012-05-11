With her neighbor Bree Van de Kamp facing 30 years in jail for the murder of Ramon Sanchez/Alejandro Perez, Gabrielle Solis has a tough decision to make: let her husband Carlos confess or take the fall herself.

In a sneak peek from the series finale of Desperate Housewives, Gabrielle (Eva Longoria) and Carlos (Ricardo Antonio Chavira) discuss the pros and cons of finally coming clean.

After months of lying to protect those who covered up Gabrielle's stepfather's death, Carlos says: "First thing tomorrow, I am telling the DA the truth." While doing so could exonerate Bree (Marcia Cross), it could also implicate her, Susan Delfino (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Sacvo (Felicity Huffman) and Gabrielle for conspiring to cover up Ramon/Alejandro's accidental murder.

Gabrielle then devises her own plan: "I'm going to tell them it was me," she explains to Carlos. "Listen to me: I am a victim of abuse. The jury is going to side with me. Who they're not going to side with is you, a two-time felon."

Though Carlos thinks his wife is "crazy," she feels it's their best shot at avoiding jail time. "Since the first moment we've met, you've protected me. And I've been happy to let you do it because I've been this selfish, spoiled brat," Gabrielle says. "I don't want to be that person anymore. I'm tired of taking form you. So, please, this time, just let me protect you."

The two-hour series finale of Desperate Housewives airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

