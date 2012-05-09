The women of Wisteria Lane are at it again.

After the final scenes of Desperate Housewives were shot, principal cast members Eva Longoria, 37, Marcia Cross, 50, Felicity Huffman, 49, and Vanessa Williams, 49, expressed their gratitude with gifts for the crew members they've come to know and love after eight seasons.

"Just know that on all your future adventures you are carrying a little piece of our love and gratitude," the four women wrote on a luggage tag (obtained by Celebuzz). "Thank you for a magical eight years."

PHOTOS: Desperate Housewives and other must-see TV shows

One signature was noticeably missing: Teri Hatcher, 47, who plays widow Susan Delfino.

"The girls don't get along with Teri so they organized this and left her out," a production source tells Celebuzz.

The cast's issues with Hatcher are long documented. For their joint Vanity Fair cover shoot in 2005, Cross and Longoria reportedly threatened to walk off if they posed with Hatcher in the center. They got their wish, and the single actress was featured on the far left.

VIDEO: Wisteria Lane reacts to Mike Delfino's shocking death

In 2012, during former cast member Nicollette Sheridan's court case against Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, it was revealed that Sheridan, 48, once called Hatcher "the meanest woman in the world."

The two-hour series finale of Desperate Housewives airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Desperate Housewives Stars Exclude Teri Hatcher From Crew Thank You Card