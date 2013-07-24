BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Dan Harmon hopes he never needs a backup plan outside of Hollywood because he's "a terrible dish washer and a terrible lover and a terrible pet owner."

That's why when Sony Pictures Television and NBC were willing to bring him back as showrunner of "Community'''s fifth season, it was a no brainer.

"If I had not gone back, the worst case scenario was 30 years of wondering," said Harmon on Wednesday during the summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills.

Harmon was let go from the show after its tumultuous fourth season and was publicly at odds with both the show's executives and cast member Chevy Chase.

Harmon attended the TCA press event to promote his new Adult Swim animated series "Rick & Morty" which premieres in December.