NEW YORK (AP) — Destiny's Child is back together — for a new song.

The R&B trio announced Thursday they will release a new track called "Nuclear." The song is the group's first new offering since 2004.

"Nuclear" will appear on the compilation album, "Love Songs," out Jan. 29. It features 13 previously released Destiny Child's ballads, including the hits "Emotion" and "Cater 2 U."

"Nuclear" was produced by Pharrell, who co-wrote the song with Michelle Williams.

Destiny's Child, which include Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland, released its self-titled debut in 1998 with a fourth member. The group's sophomore album, "The Writing's on the Wall," came a year later and garnered multiple hits, but the success also shook up the foursome and Destiny's Child became a trio.

