By Melissa Hunter

Jason Bateman is one of those guys that is unrelentingly lovable. From his eighties bad boy days of reckless partying to his current life of blissful domesticity, you can't help but smile when this guy comes on screen (okay, I'm speaking for myself, but I don't think I'm in the minority here). While his cult classic TV show "Arrested Development" has been off the air for a few years, his career has continued to grow and the much-anticipated "Arrested" movie will bring the beloved batty Bluth family back to life. Until then, Bateman stars opposite Jennifer Aniston in the upcoming romantic comedy "The Baster." Details magazine interviews the pair and digs deep to solve the mystery behind of the sheer and utter likableness of Jason Bateman.

Click through to see pictures from the shoot or see the full shoot on the Details Web site.

Jennifer on Jason's frat boy-esque era:

"Even though he was pretty wild in those days, something about those dimples and that sweet face made you go, 'Oh, it's okay that you just drove up the street backwards in a Range Rover with the door wide open.' I dont know what was happening there. You feel instantly safe in his company."

Jennifer on his freakish youthfulness:

"Maybe it was all the drugs. What have the rest of us been doing wrong?"

Jason on his rebellion:

"It was like 'Risky Business' for 10 years. My parents were out of town, they left me a bunch of money, the car, and the house, and I didn't know when they were coming home. I'd worked so hard that by the time I was 20, I wanted to play hard. And I did that really well."

Jason, you do most things really well. You pretty much win at life. Kudos.

More on DETAILS: