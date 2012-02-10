WARNER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- Best-selling author Jeffrey Zaslow has died after he lost control of his car on a snowy road in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula. He was 53.

Literary agent Gary Morris says Zaslow was killed Friday. Zaslow was co-author of "The Last Lecture" and recently released "The Magic Room." He was also a columnist for The Wall Street Journal.

The Antrim County sheriff's office says the accident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in Warner Township about 160 miles northwest of Lansing. Zaslow's car slid into the path of a semitrailer. He was killed on impact.

No other details of the crash were released.

Zaslow lived in the Detroit area. The author also has worked on memoirs of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and airline pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger.