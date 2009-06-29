DETROIT (AP) -- A musical tribute to Michael Jackson is planned Tuesday night at Chene Park in Detroit, former home of the Motown label that launched his pop singing career.

The Detroit News says the free concert will include performances by Serieux & Friends, HotSauce, Asiid and Velocity. Clear Channel is sponsoring the show.

Jackson died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 50.

Vigils celebrating his life and legacy have been held nightly at the original home of Motown Records. An estimated 2,500 people took part in a Sunday-night gathering at the Motown Historical Museum.

