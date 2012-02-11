DETROIT (AP) -- The Detroit symphony has set what it believes is a record for the most viewers of a live, online performance by a U.S. symphonic group.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said Saturday a Friday performance of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Symphonic Dances" drew about 15,000 viewers.

New York-based digital media expert Vince Ford told the orchestra live webcasts by other ensembles get about 10,000 viewers.

Detroit symphony officials say about 50,000 people have listened to its webcasts since they started 10 months ago. They credit the recent increase in viewers to partnerships with Russian classical music platform ParaClassics and Detroit Public Television. The concert was simulcast on ParaClassics' website.

The symphony's executive producer of digital media, Scott Harrison, says its goal is to be "the most accessible orchestra on the planet."