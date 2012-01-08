Entertainment Tonight.

The Devil Inside may have had some divine intervention at the box office over the weekend.

The low-budget horror movie racked up an estimated $35 million, topping the charts for an impressive debut.

Last weekend's box office topper, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, lost a little traction, falling to second place with $18 million. Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows came in third, reeling in $13.7 million while The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo followed close behind with $11.3 million.

