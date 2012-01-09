LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The exorcism fright film "The Devil Inside" beat industry expectations by a longshot with a $33.7 million debut, more than twice the amount the most optimistic forecasts predicted it would take in.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Hollywood.com are:

1. "The Devil Inside," Paramount Insurge, $33,732,515, 2,285 locations, $14,763 average, $33,732,515, one week.

2. "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," Paramount, $19,868,059, 3,555 locations, $5,589 average, $169,568,971, four weeks.

3. "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," Warner Bros., $13,689,321, 3,603 locations, $3,799 average, $157,049,382, four weeks.

4. "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," Sony, $11,364,714, 2,914 locations, $3,900 average, $76,900,628, three weeks.

5. "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," Fox, $9,496,913, 3,425 locations, $2,773 average, $111,585,367, four weeks.

6. "War Horse," Disney, $8,679,470, 2,783 locations, $3,119 average, $56,904,682, three weeks.

7. "We Bought a Zoo," Fox, $8,305,797, 3,170 locations, $2,620 average, $56,399,906, three weeks.

8. "The Adventures of Tintin," Paramount, $6,727,740, 3,006 locations, $2,238 average, $62,008,015, three weeks.

9. "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," Focus, $5,478,521, 809 locations, $6,772 average, $10,129,670, five weeks.

10. "The Darkest Hour," Summit, $3,124,316, 2,163 locations, $1,444 average, $18,690,605, three weeks.

11. "New Year's Eve," Warner Bros., $3,107,343, 1,864 locations, $1,667 average, $51,868,140, five weeks.

12. "The Descendants," Fox Searchlight, $2,584,137, 737 locations, $3,506 average, $43,960,700, eight weeks.

13. "Hugo," Paramount, $1,600,751, 843 locations, $1,899 average, $52,630,908, seven weeks.

14. "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," Summit, $1,472,095, 1,058 locations, $1,391 average, $278,415,733, eight weeks.

15. "The Muppets," Disney, $1,358,289, 1,236 locations, $1,099 average, $85,561,195, seven weeks.

16. "Young Adult," Paramount, $1,281,347, 830 locations, $1,544 average, $14,747,851, five weeks.

17. "The Sitter," Fox, $1,154,859, 758 locations, $1,524 average, $28,722,994, five weeks.

18. "The Artist," Weinstein Co., $1,120,111, 172 locations, $6,512 average, $7,097,612, seven weeks.

19. "My Week with Marilyn," Weinstein Co., $827,327, 584 locations, $1,417 average, $10,458,340, seven weeks.

20. "Puss in Boots," Paramount, $587,390, 351 locations, $1,673 average, $146,597,215, 11 weeks.

