LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Lifetime channel says it's picking up a new series from the creator of "Desperate Housewives."

The channel said Friday it has ordered 13 episodes of "Devious Maids" from producer Marc Cherry. The series is about maids working for the rich and famous in Beverly Hills and counts "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria as an executive producer.

"Desperate Housewives" ended its run on ABC this season. The network had been weighing "Devious Maids" for its 2012-2013 schedule but passed.

The "Devious Maids" cast includes Ana Ortiz, Judy Reyes, Grant Show and Susan Lucci. Lifetime is aiming for a 2013 debut for the series, which is based on a Mexican telenovela and produced by ABC Studios.