LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A judge has finalized an uncontested divorce between Michael C. Hall and his "Dexter" co-star Jennifer Carpenter.

Court records show Superior Court Judge John Sandoz finalized the divorce on Friday in Los Angeles.

Carpenter filed for divorce nearly a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences. Hall and Carpenter married in December 2008.

Court filings state the details of the division of property will remain confidential.

Hall plays Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who targets other murderers on the hit Showtime series, which is now in its sixth season.

Carpenter plays Hall's sister, a Miami police detective who is often on the trail of her brother's victims, but does not know he is a killer.