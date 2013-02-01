LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood's strange awards season continues this weekend with another ceremony that could firm up a big Oscar win for Ben Affleck's "Argo."

The Directors Guild of America hands out prizes Saturday night in Los Angeles in what typically is a final blessing for the film that goes on to win best-picture and director at the Academy Awards.

But here's the rub: Affleck is up for best direction of a feature film at the Directors Guild awards, and "Argo" is looking like the best-picture favorite at the Oscars on Feb. 24. But the director's branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences overlooked Affleck and several other key filmmakers for an Oscar directing slot.

The guild and Oscar directing lineups usually match up closely, but they have little in common this season.