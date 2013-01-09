The Hollywood Reporter -- The Directors Guild of America on Wednesday announced the nominees for outstanding directorial achievement in television and commercials for the annual DGA Awards.

Showtime's Homeland scored two drama series directing nominations. Other nominees in that group included AMC's Mad Men and Breaking Bad and HBO's The Newsroom.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston got a nomination in the comedy series category for helming an episode of ABC's Modern Family. The other nominees are HBO's Girls, FX's Louie, NBC's 30 Rock and CBS' The Big Bang Theory.

The 65th annual DGA Awards will be held Feb. 2 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. Kelsey Grammer will host the event for a second consecutive year.

The nominees for feature film were announced Tuesday. They were Ben Affleck, for Argo; Kathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark Thirty; Tom Hooper, Les Miserables; Ang Lee, Life of Pi; and Steven Spielberg, Lincoln. Read more about the film nominees here.

View the complete list of TV and commercials nominees below.

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES GREG BERLANTI Political Animals, "Pilot" (USA Network) Berlanti's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Suzanne Geiger ·First Assistant Director: Richard Coad ·Second Assistant Director: Katie Carroll ·Second Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson This is Berlanti's first DGA Award nomination. PHILIP KAUFMAN Hemingway & Gellhorn (HBO) Kaufman's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Trish Hofmann ·Assistant Unit Production Manager: Frank Simeone ·First Assistant Director: Mike Topoozian ·Second Assistant Director: Michael A. McCue ·Second Second Assistant Director: Cindy A. Taylor This is Kaufman's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for The Right Stuff in 1983. KEVIN REYNOLDS Hatfields & McCoys (History) Reynolds' directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Lucia Maghiar ·First Assistant Director: Christopher Landry ·Second Assistant Director: Maria Nita ·Second Second Assistant Director: Madalina Bugeanu This is Reynolds' first DGA Award nomination. JAY ROACH Game Change (HBO) Roach's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Mary Kane ·First Assistant Director: Josh King ·Second Assistant Director: Emily McGovern ·Second Second Assistant Director: Brian F. Relyea This is Roach's second DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series for Recount in 2008. MICHAEL RYMER American Horror Story: Asylum, "Dark Cousin" (FX) Rymer's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich ·First Assistant Director: Ron Rapiel ·Second Assistant Director: Francesco Tignini ·Additional Second Assistant Director: Jason Z. Kemp ·Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Reisig This is Rymer's first DGA Award nomination. DRAMATIC SERIES The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): MICHAEL CUESTA Homeland, "The Choice" (Showtime) Cuesta's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: J. David Brightbill ·First Assistant Director: Ken Collins ·Second Assistant Director: Kim Kennedy This is Cuesta's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for the "Pilot" episode of Homeland in 2011. JENNIFER GETZINGER Mad Men, "A Little Kiss" (AMC) Getzinger's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Michele Greco ·First Assistant Director: Adam Ben Frank ·Second Assistant Director: Jessica Lowrey ·Second Second Assistant Director: Erik J. Carpenter This is Getzinger's third DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series in 2009 for her Mad Men episode "The Gypsy and the Hobo" and again in 2010 for her Mad Men episode "The Suitcase." LESLI LINKA GLATTER Homeland, "Q & A" (Showtime) Glatter's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: J. David Brightbill ·First Assistant Director: Louis J. Guerra ·Second Assistant Director: Kim Kennedy This is Glatter's third DGA Award nomination. She won for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series in 2009 for the "Guy Walks Into an Advertising Agency" episode of Mad Men and was nominated in 1990 for "Episode 32006" of Twin Peaks. RIAN JOHNSON Breaking Bad, "Fifty-One" (AMC) Johnson's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Stewart A. Lyons ·Assistant Unit Production Manager: James Paul Hapsas ·First Assistant Director: Ben Scissors ·Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni ·Second Second Assistant Director: Anna Ramey ·Additional Second Assistant Director: Joann Connolly This is Johnson's first DGA Award nomination. GREG MOTTOLA The Newsroom, "We Just Decided To" (HBO) Mottola's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Leanne Moore ·First Assistant Director: Kenneth B. Roth ·Second Assistant Director: Zach Hunt ·Second Second Assistant Director: Steve Dudycha This is Mottola's first DGA Award nomination. COMEDY SERIES The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): LOUIS C.K. Louie, "New Year's Eve" (FX) C.K.'s directorial team: ·Unit Production Managers: M. Blair Breard, Tony Hernandez ·First Assistant Director: Adam Escott ·Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Vanderpool This is C.K.'s first DGA Award nomination. MARK CENDROWSKI The Big Bang Theory, "The Date Night Variable" (CBS) Cendrowski's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Kelly-Anne Lee ·First Assistant Director: Anthony Rich ·Second Assistant Director: Chris Klausen ·Second Second Assistant Director: Nikki Lorre ·Associate Director: Gay Linvill This is Cendrowski's first DGA Award nomination. BRYAN CRANSTON Modern Family, "Election Day" (ABC) Cranston's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Sally Young ·First Assistant Director: Jim Hensz ·Second Assistant Director: Helena Lamb ·Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew W. Heffernan ·Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Patrick Richmond This is Cranston's first DGA Award nomination. LENA DUNHAM Girls, "Pilot" (HBO) Dunham's directorial team: ·Unit Production Managers: Regina Heyman, Ilene S. Landress ·First Assistant Director: Mark McGann ·Second Assistant Director: Jason Ivey ·Second Second Assistant Director: Marcos Gonzalez Palma This is Dunham's first DGA Award nomination. BETH MCCARTHY-MILLER 30 Rock, "Live from Studio 6H" (NBC) McCarthy-Miller's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Diana Schmidt ·First Assistant Director: James E. Sheridan ·Second Assistant Directors: Jennifer Truelove, Bill Sell ·Associate Directors: Stefani Cohen, Bob Caminiti, Michael Poole ·Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Lynn Finkel This is McCarthy-Miller's eighth DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 30 Rock episodes "Live Show" in 2010, "The Reunion Episode #304" in 2008 and "Somebody to Love" in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the "Val Kilmer/U2" episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in this category for Saturday Night Live episodes "Christopher Walken & The Foo Fighters" in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. MUSICAL VARIETY The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): MICHAEL DEMPSEY 12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief (Multiple Networks/Cable Outlets) Dempsey's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Alex Vietmeier, Stefani Cohen ·Stage Managers: Lynn Finkel, Karen Tasch Weiss, Andrew Feigin, Lauren Class Schneider, Jeffrey Pearl, Jeffrey Markowitz, Joey Despenzero This is Dempsey's first DGA Award nomination. DON ROY KING Saturday Night Live with Host Mick Jagger (NBC) King's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti ·Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly This is King's sixth DGA Award Nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for the Alec Baldwin episode of Saturday Night Live in 2006, the Justin Timberlake episodes of Saturday Night Live in 2009 and 2011, the Betty White episode of Saturday Night Live in 2010, and again for Saturday Night Live in 2008. DON MISCHER 84th Annual Academy Awards (ABC) Mischer's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Jim Tanker, Tim Kettle, Lori Margules, Jennifer Mischer, Michael Polito ·Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, Dave Cove, Valdez Flagg, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Dency Nelson, Ron Paul, Vince Poxon, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Doug Smith, David Wader This is Mischer's 17th DGA Award nomination. He has won the DGA Award ten times: in 1978, 1979 and 1980 for The Kennedy Center Honors, in 1982 for Shirley MacLaine - Illusions, in 1983 for Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, in 1984 for Baryshnikov by Tharp with American Ballet Theatre (co-directed with Twyla Tharp), in 1985 for Motown Returns to the Apollo, in 1989 for Gregory Hines: Tap Dance in America, in 1996 for Opening Ceremonies: Atlanta Olympic Games and in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial. He was also nominated in 1979 for The Third Barry Manilow Special, in 1980 for Goldie and Liza Together, in 1982 for The Kennedy Center Honors, in 1987 for Made in the USA with Mikhail Baryshnikov, in 2001 for Barbra Streisand "Timeless" (co-directed with Barbra Streisand) and in 2011 for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards. CHUCK O'NEIL The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, "#17153" (Comedy Central) O'Neil's directorial team: ·Associate Director: Paul A.J. Pennolino ·Stage Manager: Craig Spinney This is O'Neil's ninth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2010 for Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear and in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 2008 and 2011, all for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. GLENN WEISS 66th Annual Tony Awards (CBS) Weiss' directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner ·Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Lynn Finkel, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Dean Gordon, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Joey Meade, Tony Mirante, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider This is Weiss' ninth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety in 2007, 2010 and 2011 for the 61st, 64th and 65th Annual Tony Awards. He was previously nominated in this category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008, all for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. REALITY PROGRAMS The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): TONY CROLL America's Next Top Model, "The Girl Who Becomes America's Next Top Model" (CW) Croll's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: David Charles, Dan Curran ·Segment Directors: Bryan O'Donnell, Rebecca Taylor This is Croll's fourth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2008 for "Episode 1002" of America's Next Top Model and in 2005 for "Episode #1, Pilot" of Three Wishes (the award was a tie with J. Rupert Thompson who won for Fear Factor - "Heist Fear Factor, Season 6 Premiere"). He was previously nominated in this category in in 2007 for "Episode 101" of Shooting Sizemore. PETER NEY Face Off, "Scene of the Crime" (Syfy) Ney's directorial team: ·Associate Director: Paul Hogan This is Ney's first DGA Award nomination. BRIAN SMITH Master Chef, "Episode #305" (Fox) Smith's directorial team: ·Associate Director: Anna Moulaison-Moore ·Stage Manager: Drew Lewandowski This is Smith's third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2010 and 2011 for episodes "103" and "201" of Master Chef. J. RUPERT THOMPSON Stars Earn Stripes, "Amphibious Assault" (NBC) Thompson's directorial team: ·Stage Managers: Joe Osborne, Tommy Kuk, Bryan Boardley This is Thompson's fifth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2005 for Fear Factor - "Heist Fear Factor, Season 6 Premiere." (The award was a tie with Tony Croll who won for Three Wishes - "Episode #1, Pilot.") He was previously nominated in this category in 2011 for Fear Factor 2.0 - "Scorpion Tales," in 2008 for Estate of Panic - "102, That Sinking Feeling," and in 2006 for Fear Factor - "Military Fear Factor, Season Finale." TIM WARREN Ink Master, "Episode 103" (Spike TV) Warren's directorial team: ·Associate Director: Charity Ozarowski This is Warren's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2006 for "Episode #101" of Pros vs. Joes. DAYTIME SERIALS The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Daytime Serials for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): ALBERT ALARR Days Of Our Lives, "11895" (NBC) Alarr's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Mike Fiamingo, Joe Lumer, Lugh Powers, Tina Keller ·Stage Managers: Fran De Simone, Stuart Howard ·Production Associates: Krista Cremidan, Holly Metts, Sara Peterson, Lucy Yalenian This is Alarr's third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for "Episode #10090" of Days of Our Lives in 2005 (co-directed with Herbert Stein) and "Episode #619" of Port Charles in 1999. LARRY CARPENTER General Hospital, "Bad Water" (ABC) Carpenter's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Penny Pengra, Denise Van Cleave ·Stage Managers: Brendan Higgins, Robert Markham, Craig McManus ·Production Associates: Christine Cooper, Allison Reames This is Carpenter's ninth DGA Award nomination in this category. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Daytime Serials four times for One Life to Live episodes "Starr X'd Lovers, The Musical, Part Two" in 2010, "So You Think You Can Be Shane Morasco's Father" in 2008, "Episode #9947" in 2007 and "Episode #8849" in 2003. He was also nominated four times for One Life to Live episodes "Erika's 40th" in 2011, "Episode #9686" in 2006, "Episode #9385" in 2005 and "Episode #8655" in 2002. WILLIAM LUDEL General Hospital, "Magic Milo" (ABC) Ludel's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Penny Pengra, Denise Van Cleave, Christine Magarian-Ucar ·Stage Managers: Craig McManus, Crystal Craft ·Production Associates: Christine Cooper, Allison Reames This is Ludel's eighth DGA Award nomination in this category. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Daytime Serials three times for General Hospital episodes "Intervention" in 2011, "Episode #9801" in 2001 and "Episode #8248" in 1995 (co-directed with Alan Pultz); and was previously nominated for General Hospital episodes "Macho Men" in 2009, "Luke in Purgatory" in 2008, "Episode #11177" in 2006 and for "Episode #7922" (co-directed with Shelley Curtis) in 1994. SCOTT McKINSEY General Hospital, "Shot Through The Heart" (ABC) McKinsey's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Penny Pengra, Denise Van Cleave, Christine Magarian-Ucar ·Stage Managers: Craig McManus, Crystal Craft ·Production Associates: Christine Cooper, Allison Reames This is McKinsey's eighth DGA Award nomination in this category. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Daytime Serials for Port Charles, "Episode #1433" in 2002 and for General Hospital, "Episode #8883" in 1997. He was previously nominated for General Hospital episodes "Forces of Nature" in 2011, "Episode #11228" in 2007, "Episode #11178" in 2006, "Episode #8492" in 1996, and "Episode #8233" (co-directed with Shelley Curtis) in 1995. JILL MITWELL One Life To Live, "Between Heaven and Hell" (ABC) Mitwell's directorial team: ·Associate Directors: Tracy Casper Lang, Teresa Cicala, Michael Sweeney, Paul S. Glass ·Stage Managers: Alan Needleman, Keith Greer, Tracy Casper Lang, Leah M. Weber ·Production Associates: Nathalie Rodriguez, Kevin Brush This is Mitwell's ninth DGA Award nomination and all for her direction of One Life to Live. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Daytime Serials three times for One Life to Live, "Episode #9779" in 2006, "Episode #8295" in 2000 and "Episode #6356" in 1993. She was nominated five additional times for One Life to Live episodes "Starr X'd Lovers, The Musical, Part Three" in 2010, "Episode #8691" in 2002, "Episode #8012" in 1999, "Episode #7761" in 1998, and "Episode #7285" in 1996. CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): STUART GILLARD Girl vs. Monster (Disney Channel) This is Gillard's third DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Direction in Children's Programs for Going to the Mat in 2004 and was nominated for Avalon High in 2010. PAUL HOEN Let it Shine (Disney Channel) Hoen's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Katie Willard Troebs ·First Assistant Director: Daniel Coffie ·Second Assistant Director: Todd Turner ·Second Second Assistant Director: D. Scott Kirkley This is Hoen's sixth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Program in 2007 for Jump In and was previously nominated in this category in 2000 for the Even Stevens episode "Take My Sister... Please," in 2004 for Searching for David's Heart, in 2008 for Cheetah Girls: One World and in 2010 for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. SAVAGE STEVE HOLLAND Big Time Movie (Nickelodeon) This is Holland's first DGA Award nomination. JONATHAN JUDGE Camp Fred (Nickelodeon) Judge's directorial team: ·Unit Production Manager: Tara L. Craig ·First Assistant Director: Lance W. Lanfear ·Second Assistant Director: Billy Greenfield ·Additional Second Assistant Director: Andrew Kent ·Second Second Assistant Director: Mark Ballou This is Judge's first DGA Award nomination. AMY SCHATZ Don't Divorce Me! Kids' Rules for Parents on Divorce (HBO) This is Schatz's seventh DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs four times for A Child's Garden of Poetry in 2011, Classical Baby (I'm Grown Up Now) "The Poetry Show" in 2008, 'Twas the Night in 2001 and Goodnight Moon & Other Sleepy Time Tales in 1999. She was also twice nominated in this category for Hard Times for an American Girl: The Great Depression in 2009 and Through a Child's Eyes: September 11, 2001 in 2002. COMMERCIALS The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2012 are (in alphabetical order): LANCE ACORD Park Pictures Jogger, Nike - Wieden + Kennedy, Portland ·First Assistant Director: Adam Somner ·Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares The Dog Strikes Back, Volkswagen 2012 - Deutsch LA ·First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell ·Second Assistant Director: Ben Randolph ·Second Second Assistant Director: Kelly Flynn Thread, Levi's - Wieden + Kennedy, Portland ·First Assistant Director: John Lowe ·Second Assistant Directors: John Scott Wilson, Stan Wiencko, Jackie Kelman Bisbee Greatness, Nike - Wieden + Kennedy, Portland ·First Assistant Director: Adam Somner ·Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares ·Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew Milan This is Acord's third DGA Award nomination in this category. He was previously nominated in 2003 and again in 2011. STEVE AYSON MJZ/The Sweet Shop Beer Chase, Carlton Draught - Clemenger BBDO/Melbourne ·First Assistant Director: Todd Thompson ·Second Assistant Director: Jason Swanson Let Me Go, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Fallon Minneapolis This is Ayson's first DGA Award nomination. FREDRIK BOND MJZ Surfer, Puma - Droga5 ·Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr ·First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell ·Second Assistant Director: Ben Randolph ·Second Second Assistant Director: Dana Rummerfield Eternal Optimism, Budweiser - Anomaly ·First Assistant Director: Richard Marvin ·Second Assistant Director: Andrew Ward ·Second Second Assistant Directors: Deven Parmar, Kenneth Hanson This is Bond's fifth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2004. ALEJANDRO G. INARRITU Anonymous Content Best Job, Proctor and Gamble - Wieden + Kennedy ·First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn ·Second Assistant Director: Michelle Schrauwers ·Second Second Assistant Directors: Heather Anderson, Blake Perkinson This is Iñárritu's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for Babel in 2006. TOM KUNTZ MJZ Terry Crews Muscle Music, Old Spice - Wieden + Kennedy NY ·First Assistant Director: Craig Eisenberg ·Second Assistant Director: Robert Topp Stray Animals, DirecTV - Grey ·First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith ·Second Assistant Director: Robert Kay Roadside Ditch, DirecTV - Grey ·First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith ·Second Assistant Director: Robert Kay Platoon, DirecTV - Grey, NY ·First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith ·Second Assistant Director: Jeb Barrows ·Second Second Assistant Director: David Riebel This is Kuntz's fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for Eyebrows (Cadbury), Tips (Career Builder), Scents for Gents (Old Spice) and Tailor (Skittles) in 2009; and was previously nominated in this category in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

