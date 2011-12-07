NEW YORK (AP) -- Diana Joy Colbert, the wife of author Charles Bock whose battle with leukemia inspired widespread sympathy and support among the New York literary community, has died.

According to an email from Bock that his publisher, Random House, shared with The Associated Press, Colbert died in her sleep early Thursday. She was born in 1970.

Colbert was first diagnosed two years ago. A fundraising auction was held in February to help the couple pay medical bills, with Jonathan Franzen, Jonathan Safran Foer and Rick Moody among the authors involved.

Bock's acclaimed debut novel, "Beautiful Children," came out in 2008.