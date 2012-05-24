Unlike most reality show romances, this one's got staying power.

In April, American Idol alumna Diana DeGarmo opened up to Yahoo Music about her longterm romance with fellow former contestant Ace Young, who placed seventh in Season 5.

The pair first crossed paths when they appeared together in a 2010 revival of Hair on Broadway, and quickly bonded over their experience on the reality show.

"We played with the idea [of dating] when we first met," DeGarmo shared. "[But] we were friends, first and foremost..We had both been through 'Idol,' which is such a unique and life-changing experience, and we just truly bonded."

To couch it in Idol terms, they didn't, "go through to Hollywood [right away]," DeGarmo, 24, joked. But now? Gushed the star, "We are best friends! I truly believe us having been through 'Idol' is one of the big reasons as to why we understand each other so well; unless you go through it, you don't get it."

Given their shared Idol history, the reality show stage served as the perfect setting for Young to make it official with his love. In a scene-stealing moment during American Idol's Wednesday finale, the crooner got down on one knee and proposed to the season three runner-up.

"This has always been home to us and I felt that this would be the perfect place to ask a simple question," Young told a shocked, and tearful, DeGarmo. "We have conquered Broadway together. We have created our new music together. We have an amazing group of people around us. . .I love you to death. You're my best friend. I want to make this last forever. . . Diana Nicole DeGarmo, will you marry me?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young: How They Fell in Love