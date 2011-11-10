Diane Keaton is a legendary actress known for her unique style, natural grace, and quirky charm. In her new memoir, "Then Again," the Oscar-winning actress, 65, reveals she suffered from bulimia at the age of 19, and grew up with a poor self-image. "I was friendly looking, no Candice Bergen. The smile maybe, was all I had," she wrote in her book of blond actress Bergen, now 65, who also became a star in the '70s.

The "Annie Hall" star developed the eating disorder bulimia in 1965 when a Broadway director cast her as an understudy for the role of Sheila in the musical "Hair" with one condition: that she lose 10 pounds. Desperate to win the part, the actress obliged to the director's demands.

In her memoir, Keaton writes that psychoanalysis helped her recover from her five-year-long battle with bulimia and body dysmorphia. Her major stride was gaining control one day, to not "open a half a gallon of rocky road ice cream," she writes.

Keaton now lives in Los Angeles and has two adopted children, daughter Dexter, 15, and son Duke, 10. Although the actress never married, she's dated a string of Hollywood heavyweights -- including Woody Allen (she says she was sick for part of their romance but that he never knew), Warren Beatty and Al Pacino -- and Steve Jobs.

