Diane Kruger got to meet costar Brad Pitt's kids on the German set of their intentionally misspelled Quentin Tarantino WWII flick Inglourious Basterds.

"They came by a couple of times," Kruger told Usmagazine.com at the Sixth Annual New Yorkers for Children Spring Dinner Dance Wednesday.

"It's lovely to see them," she continued. "They are such a sweet family!"

Kruger says Pitt didn't seem tired for having six children.

"He seemed pretty fired up!" she told Us while laughing.

Jolie didn't lack for energy either.

"She was lovely -- very positive energy," continued Kruger. "She's beautiful!"

Kruger also worked with Pitt on Troy -- but they spent more quality time together on the dark Nazi flick, out this August.

"On this one, I have all my scenes with him, which is fun!" she said.

"Brad, I think, will surprise a few people and my character...I've ever played anyone quite this fierce and impossibly glamorous, yet tough as nails," she added.